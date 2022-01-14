The 10 Highest-Paid Musicians , of 2021.
'Rolling Stone' released the list , on Jan.
14.
Comprised of mostly white men and only one woman, here were the top-selling musicians of the year, Catalog sales and non-music endeavors also contributed.
10, Taylor Swift: $80 million.
9, Blake Shelton: $83 million.
8, Motley Crue: $95 million.
7, Lindsey Buckingham: $100 million.
6, Red Hot Chili Peppers: $145 million.
5, Ryan Tedder: $200 million.
4, Kanye West: $250 million.
3, Paul Simon: $260 million.
2, Jay-Z: $470 million.
1, Bruce Springsteen: $550 million