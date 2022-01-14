The 10 Highest-Paid Musicians of 2021

'Rolling Stone' released the list , on Jan.

14.

Comprised of mostly white men and only one woman, here were the top-selling musicians of the year, Catalog sales and non-music endeavors also contributed.

10, Taylor Swift: $80 million.

9, Blake Shelton: $83 million.

8, Motley Crue: $95 million.

7, Lindsey Buckingham: $100 million.

6, Red Hot Chili Peppers: $145 million.

5, Ryan Tedder: $200 million.

4, Kanye West: $250 million.

3, Paul Simon: $260 million.

2, Jay-Z: $470 million.

1, Bruce Springsteen: $550 million