Canada Public Health SPIED ON 33 MILLION Canadians Movements During COVID Thru Cellphone Data

Tory MP John Brassard: “That it had secretly accessed location data for 33 million mobile devices to monitor the movement of Canadians during COVID-19…87% of population who were spied on.
“
Tory MP John Brassard: “That it had secretly accessed location data for 33 million mobile devices to monitor the movement of Canadians during COVID-19…87% of population who were spied on.
“
On Parliament Hill, John Brassard, the Conservative critic for ethics and accountable government discussed the Public Health Agency..