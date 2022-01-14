Canada Public Health SPIED ON 33 MILLION Canadians Movements During COVID Thru Cellphone Data
Tory MP John Brassard: “That it had secretly accessed location data for 33 million mobile devices to monitor the movement of Canadians during COVID-19…87% of population who were spied on.