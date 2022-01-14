270 Doctors Call Joe Rogan's Podcast a 'Menace to Public Health'

270 Doctors Call Joe Rogan's Podcast a , 'Menace to Public Health'.

'The Guardian' reports an open letter, signed by 270 doctors and healthcare professionals, .

Has expressed concerns that misinformation is becoming a theme on 'The Joe Rogan Podcast.'.

The letter reportedly says that Spotify, the streaming company that has listed Rogan's podcast as its most popular, .

The letter reportedly says that Spotify, the streaming company that has listed Rogan's podcast as its most popular, .

Must "establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform.".

The letter claims Rogan is guilty of a “concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.".

The letter claims Rogan is guilty of a “concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.".

Specifically, the letter outlines a particularly controversial episode featuring virologist and conspiracy theorist Robert Malone.

Dr. Malone used the JRE platform to promote numerous baseless claims, Open letter to Spotify, via 'The Guardian'.

... including several falsehoods about Covid-19 vaccines and an unfounded theory that societal leaders have ‘hypnotized’ the public.

, Open letter to Spotify, via 'The Guardian'.

Mass-misinformation events of this scale have extraordinarily dangerous ramifications.

, Open letter to Spotify, via 'The Guardian'.

The concerned healthcare professionals say the streaming giant must be held responsible for spreading misinformation.

This is not only a scientific or medical concern; it is a sociological issue of devastating proportions, Open letter to Spotify, via 'The Guardian'