Guantanamo World's Most Controversial Prison Shows No Sign of Closing | 20 Years | Oneindia News

Worldwide controversy surrounds Guantanamo.

The detention camp is infamous for its harsh methods and for not abiding by habeas corpus, a major stain on American rule of law and human rights violation.

Oliver Sallet reports from US naval base of Guantanamo and the camp that's come to symbolize one of the biggest US moral failings in the war on terror.

#Detention #War #Crime