Tim Henman labels Novak Djokovic deportation a 'shambles'

Former British number 1 Tim Henman says the controvsey that has led to Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia is a "shambles" and "not a good look" for anyone.

He believes it is "difficult" to see how it has done Djokovic's reputation "any good" but hopes "a line in the sand" has been drawn.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn