Labour: Tories risk punishment at ballots if they support PM

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting warns Conservative MPs they will be "punished at the ballot boxes" if they stand by Boris Johnson.

He renews calls for the Prime Minster to resign and leaves no doubt that Labour have "100%" not broken the rules themselves.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn