Mark Latham Debunks Feminism and Lisa Wilkinson Gender Pay Gap

Mark Latham has Debunked both Feminism and Lisa Wilkinson in the Australian Parliament.

Lisa Wilkinson has for years been the Feminist Movement in the fight against the Gender Pay Gap.

She claimed that she was a victim of the Gender Pay Gap and that she was not getting equal pay at Channel 9.

Lisa demanded $2.3 Million.

Lisa has since admitted that she was doing less work than her cohost but continues to insist that she was a victim of Discrimination and it was about equal pay/the gender pay gap.

Since Lisa joined Channel 10's the Project the show's ratings have plummeted.

Channel 10's low ratings are another example of the fact that most Australians cannot stand wealthy fake victims like Lisa Wilkinson who use Feminism to further their careers.