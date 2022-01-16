Wannabe Lisa Wilkinson I AM A GENDER PAY GAP VICTIM Feminism V Logic

This woman is the ultimate Lisa Wilkinson Wannabe.

She has made multiple videos about how she has been the victim of the Gender Pay Gap.

Her explanation of how she became a Victim of Discrimination and the Gender Pay Gap is every bit as nonsensical as Lisa Wilkinson's story about how Channel 9 discriminated against Lisa by not paying her 2.3 Million a Year just because she was doing less work than Karl Stefanovic.

This woman's name is Athena Ali below is a link to her website and a link to her youtube channel both are great if you are looking for a laugh.

This is again Feminism VS Logic.