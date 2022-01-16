Feminist Pru Goward defends Gender Pay Gap Victim Lisa Wilkinson

SJW Feminist Pru Goward has defended Lisa Wilkinson against what she claims is the unfair treatment from the Media that poor little Gender Pay Gap Victim Lisa Wilkinson has received.

Pru Goward is a Fake Conservative who served for the Right Wing Political Party the Liberal Party.

Pru is constantly spreading misinformation about Domestic Violence/Violence Against Women and women being oppressed victims who cannot receive Equal Pay for Equal Work.

The public is clearly not buying the story being delivered by SJW Feminists like Pru this can be seen by the extremely low ratings of the Project of the Fake News Feminist Channel 10.