Nikola Tesla 3 6 9 Theory

What do you think about Nikola Tesla and his 369 theory?

This is something that I am looking in to because I find it interesting.

Nikola Tesla was was one of the smartest people to ever step foot on this earth and # 9 is a very unique number.

If you know stuff about 3 6 9 that wasn't in the video or you want to elaborate on something from the video feel free to share in the comments.