Covid Vaccines - An Alarming Truth | 11 Australian Nurses Blow The Whistle

In a stunning video, 11 nurses and paramedics from Queensland Australia have come forward to talk about their experiences administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

The nurses have had their identities obscured because they are afraid to speak out, but their identification was checked before filming.

In a series of harrowing tales, the nurses recount how they saw the deaths and injuries pile up, yet no one was allowed to talk about it.