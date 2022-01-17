People Around the World begin to Question Vaccine Mafia and Plandemic

In this video, a young man speaks about the failed gene therapy clot shots, medical tyranny, dictatorship and plandemic.
This is a clear indication of people waking up to lies told to them for over two years.
In this video, a young man speaks about the failed gene therapy clot shots, medical tyranny, dictatorship and plandemic.
This is a clear indication of people waking up to lies told to them for over two years.
There are several of us out there that are starting to believe that the NWO are in serious need of a narrative change as they have..