Biden addresses nation on the omicron variant amid COVID-19 surge | USA TODAY

More than 1 million cases were reported in the U.S. on Monday.

However, many of the cases were likely backlogged from the New President Biden receives COVID-19 booster shotv=REB8K..

President Joe Biden will address the American public Tuesday about the omicron variant as COVID-19 cases continue surging to record levels following the holidays.

Nearly 1 in 100 Americans have tested positive for the virus in just the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Over 1 million cases were reported in the U.S. on Monday alone, although many of the cases were likely backlogged from the New Year's weekend.