Cute Citten Video

A new study suggests domesticated dogs evolved the ability to make themselves lok like babies so humans would pay them more attention.

Just looking at our dogs can put a smile on our faces.

Well, ina nutshell, dogs look cute.

With their large, round heads, big eyes that face forwards, soft fur and fioppy ears, dogs simply very appealing to us.

They also behave in an endearing manner, with their clumsy nuzzling noses and wagging tails.

How do you compliment a cute dog?

9 Compliments For Dogs That Are WAY Better Than "Cute Handsome.

Handsome is probably our favorite descriptive word for dogs.

Well Mannered or Well Behaved.

There is no better compliment than "well behaved" when it comes to dogs.

.

Mature.

Another human quality used to Graceful.

Stunning.

KindWhy do dogs lick you?

Often lick people to show affection, as a greeting, or to simply get our attention., Of course, you happen to have a little food, lotion, or salty sweat on your skin, may play a role as well." Aiong with affection, these are some other things your dog actually wants from you.

Do dogs know when you are sad?

Studies show that dogs are sensitive to emotional contagion which is responding to the emotions of another without understanding what they are feeling.

Your dog knows you are experiencing poor feelings even if they aren't sure how you feel, so they provide comfort.