Will Any Gentleman Movie (1953)

Will Any Gentleman Movie (1953) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: About a henpecked bank clerk who lives a dreary existence in suburban London.

After a mix-up at a music hall, he finds himself onstage with ambiguously foreign magician Mendoza, who hypnotizes him into losing all of his inhibitions.

Director: Michael Anderson Writers: Vernon Sylvaine, Vernon Sylvaine Stars: George Cole, Veronica Hurst, Heather Thatcher