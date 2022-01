Kathak's living legend, Pandit Birju Maharaj, dies at 83

The living legend of Kathak, Birju Maharaj, who had been diagnosed with kidney disease a few days ago and put on dialysis, died at his home here late on Sunday.

He was 83.

