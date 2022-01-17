UK to freeze BBC licence fee for two years amid 'partygate' scandal

The UK said it would freeze the BBC's licence fee while the opposition claimed the move was meant to create a distraction from the prime minister's current scandals.
The UK said it would freeze the BBC's licence fee while the opposition claimed the move was meant to create a distraction from the prime minister's current scandals.
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries says “it’s time to begin asking those really serious questions” about the long-term funding..
Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell says the government’s plan to freeze the BBC’s licence fee is an attempt to distract from..