Atlanta Church Celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

King delivered his historic "I Have a Dream" speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
King delivered his historic "I Have a Dream" speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
The investigation into the Texas synagogue hostage-taking Saturday goes international; dangerous snowstorm sweeps through the..
A Timeline of the Life of , Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
January 15, 1929 , Martin Luther King Jr. is
born in Atlanta,..