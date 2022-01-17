CBN NewsWatch AM: January 17, 2022

The investigation into the Texas synagogue hostage-taking Saturday goes international; dangerous snowstorm sweeps through the Southeast into the North; Accuweather meteorologist Michelle Rotella brings us the forecast for what lies ahead for the snowstorm; new Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin sworn in, along with the state’s first Black Lieutenant Governor, Winsome Sears, and first Hispanic Attorney General, Jason Miyares; Martin Luther King Jr honors today include the annual service for him at his old church, Ebenezer Baptist, in Atlanta; Washington state high school football coach Joe Kennedy’s prayer case going to the Supreme Court; Anne Graham Lotz praising for answered prayer for her daughter Rachel-Ruth after a proper diagnosis of the cause of her recent heart attacks; Faithwire.com’s Billy Hallowell talks about how Angel Studios has raised $47 million in an effort to remake Hollywood, and how a Colorado woman, Dusti Talavera, rescued three children who fell into a pond 15 feet deep; Elli Oswald, Executive Director of Faith to Action, tells CBN’s “The Global Lane” about how children in orphanages are being exploited sexually and in slave labor to raise money through charitable donations; and an ice disk appears again in a Westbrook river in Maine.