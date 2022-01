CBN NewsWatch AM: January 25, 2022

Newswatch AM January 25h: Inflation still hurting pocketbooks and President Biden’s poll numbers; New York state public school mask mandate struck down; Omicron winding down, but still hitting health care system hard; New York City Mayor Eric Adams announces new gun control plan after two more police officers shot; growing number of officers being shot and killed across the country; new Virginia Lt Governor Winsome Sears talks about her childhood and her vision for the state; country music singe