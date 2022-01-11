President Biden lay a wreath at the crypt of Dr. Martin Luther King in Atlanta, Georgia
Raw video: President Joe Biden and The Vice President Kamala Harris lay a wreath at the crypt of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King at The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, Georgia.