2022 Volkswagen Jetta Driving Video

The Jetta has defined affordable German engineering for more than four decades, spending more than three of them as Volkswagen’s best-selling model.

In 2022, the torchbearer is refreshed, with new technology and styling elevating both the value-oriented Jetta and the sporty Jetta GLI.

Among the most important updates to the 2022 Jetta is the adoption of the 1.5-liter turbocharged and direct-injection EA211 engine found in the recently launched Taos compact SUV.

Offering an ideal combination of low-speed torque and competitive fuel economy, the EA211 is mated to a six-speed manual or a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the Jetta GLI is powered by Volkswagen’s EA888 turbocharged direct-injection 2.0-liter engine, which produces 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a seven-speed DSG® dual-clutch automatic transmission is optional.

The refreshed Jetta and GLI models get a style update with new front and rear bumpers, new colors and new wheels.

In the front, standard LED headlights frame a redesigned grille.

New available exterior colors and unique wheels on each trim level also up the visual ante.