For CES the BMW Group once again opens the Metaverse JOYTOPIA

After a successful premiere during the IAA 2021, the BMW Group is once again opening its metaverse JOYTOPIA, which will virtually expand important events and cooperations of the brand for users from all over the world in the future.

The immersive installation DIMENSIONS OF REAL can also be experienced in JOYTOPIA from 5 to 8 January 2022.

Moderated by Hans Zimmer, Academy Award winner, composer and curator of BMW IconicSounds Electric, JOYTOPIA visitors will traverse the completely redesigned worlds of Confidence, Calm and Joy in various dimensions and digital landscapes, whose design is inspired by the new My Modes and the flexible appearance of DIMENSIONS OF REAL.

In this way, even those users who cannot travel to Las Vegas for CES will have the opportunity to recreate the ideas, concepts and visions of the BMW Group for the mobility experience of tomorrow – directly in the browser of their smartphone, tablet or PC.