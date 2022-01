AAP names Bhagwant Mann as Punjab CM face after 'SMS poll' | Oneindia News

AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced Bhagwant Mann as the party’s CM candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections slated for February 20th; Intelligence agencies have received an alert about a possible terror plot on Republic Day as per reports.

Watch this and more news at 2 PM.

#AamAadmiParty #BhagwantMann #PunjabAssemblyElections2022