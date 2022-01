Covid-19 fresh guidelines: Take TB test if cough persists | Oneindia News

In its revised Covid-19 guidelines, the government has advised Tuberculosis tests if a patients cough persists for more than 2-3 weeks since onset of infections.

The revised guidelines also asked doctors not to prescribe steroids after an oversue during the second wave caused secondary infection like invasive mucormycosis or 'black fungus'.

