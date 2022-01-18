What led to Dhanush, Aishwaryaa’s separation? Insider reveals | OneIndia News

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth part ways after 18 years of marriage on January 17.
A close friend of the couple reveals the reasons behind the same.
#DhanushAishwaryaaDivorce #DhanushAishwaryaaseparation #Dhanush #Aishwaryaa
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth part ways after 18 years of marriage on January 17.
A close friend of the couple reveals the reasons behind the same.
#DhanushAishwaryaaDivorce #DhanushAishwaryaaseparation #Dhanush #Aishwaryaa
While several expressed shock over the news, there`s a section of social media users who came out in support of the former couple..