Tucker Carlson Tonight 2022-01-17

Tucker Carlson reacts to the Democrat allies in the media turning on President Biden.
Meanwhile, Billionaire and part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors Chamath Palihapitiya say nobody cares about the Uyghurs genocide in China.
Tucker Carlson reacts to the Democrat allies in the media turning on President Biden.
Meanwhile, Billionaire and part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors Chamath Palihapitiya say nobody cares about the Uyghurs genocide in China.
Tucker Carlson Tonight 1/17/22 Fox News January 17, 2022. The Tucker Carlson Show Fox News. Thanks for watching FOXmulderNEWS !..
Tucker Carlson Tonight 1/14/22 | Full Show with No Commercials