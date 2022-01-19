Tonga still cut off from outside world after massive undersea volcano eruption

The Pacific island nation of Tonga is still largely cut off from the outside world days after a massive undersea volcanic eruption on January 15, 2022, triggered a tsunami and blanketed islands in thick layers of ash.

Several deaths have been reported, but there are fears that the number of casualties could climb as information emerges about the scale of the devastation.

Rescue and relief efforts have been delayed because of severed communication links, heavy ashfall at the country’s main airport and concerns that aid deliveries could spread the coronavirus.

Tonga is reportedly nearly Covid-free, with only a single confirmed case, according to the World Health Organization.