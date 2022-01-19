Fiat (RED) Family Preview

FIAT’s partnership with (RED) continues: the new (Tipo)RED and the new (Panda)RED are joining the (500)RED family launched last September.

FIAT continues its journey into sustainability with a social commitment to make a contribution to a better future, made possible by the partnership with (RED), an organization that has been combating pandemics around the world for 15 years.

FIAT interprets, represents and expresses the value of the “Italian dolce vita”; combating pandemics is in line with this value.

However, there can be no “dolce vita” in these times of COVID-19.

The partnership between FIAT and (RED) is now bolstered by the expanded (FIAT)RED line-up, which is also multiplying the opportunities to spread the message of a shared social commitment and the invitation to play an active role in this journey toward a better future.