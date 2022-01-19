Army Chief MM Naravane dons the new combat uniform designed by NIFT |Oneindia News
Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane was spotted donning the new combat uniform of the Indian Army.

This new combat uniform has been designed National Institute of Fashion Technology.

