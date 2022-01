The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Title Announcement

Watch the official title announcement trailer for the Amazon Prime Video fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, created by J.

R.

R.

Tolkien.

It stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark and Ismael Cruz Córdova.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Release Date: September 2, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video