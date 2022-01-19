Entering Year 2 of Presidency, Biden Hopes to Reset, Improve Optics

When Joe Biden entered through the gates of the White House as President of the United States for the first time last year, he said it was like "going home.".

Now year two of the Biden administration, the country is as disenfranchised and divided as it ever was preceding his ascent to office.

According to CNN, President Biden enters the new year with dwindling support from the American public.

CNN reports his approval rating is one of the lowest ever for a modern-day president.

There are successes that he's had, , David Axelrod, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, via CNN.

... but people do not feel it and you can't persuade people to feel better.

Unlike his predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden isn't actively fanning the flames of anger in citizens of the United States.

But, as CNN points out, his inaugural pledge to "end this uncivil war" has also not come to fruition.

Those close to Biden say his administration's achievements have been for the benefit of the working class.

We have had historic successes in the first year of the Biden presidency... , Susan Rice, domestic policy adviser to President Joe Biden, via CNN.

We have put very important supports in the pockets of the American people at a time when the pandemic has made their economic prospects perilous.

According to the White House, Biden intends to spend more time communicating with the American people than negotiating deals in Congress