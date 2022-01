Tory Jumps ship to Labour Party - The media go crazy calling for Boris Johnson to go.

Before Boris Johson set off to clash with Labour leader Keir Starmer at PM Questions, a Tory party member jumped ship to the Labour Party.

Laughably the Bury South MP, former Tory now Labour party, comically stated Keir Starmer is in tune with the working class of Britain.

Labour wants Britain's destruction, its history and culture.