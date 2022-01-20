Biden says the 2022 elections could be illegitimate if the voting rights bills fail

President Biden held a news conference marking the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

During his remarks, he touched on his administration’s accomplishments, as well as areas that need to be fixed, such as inflation and high prices.

While discussing the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “some people may call what’s happening right now the new normal.

I call it a job not yet finished.

It will get better.

We’re moving toward a time when Covid-19 won’t disrupt our daily lives.” President Biden answered many questions on a variety of topics, including on Russia and Ukraine, working with Republicans, his social spending agenda, and voting rights.