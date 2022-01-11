Biden Expected to Make 'Forceful' Push for Voting Rights in Georgia

On January 11, President Joe Biden will head to Georgia to push for national voting rights bills.

ABC reports that the president is expected to call for changes to the Senate's filibuster rules to help the proposed bills get passed.

The trip to Georgia, and the push for voting rights, come with under 10 months until the 2022 midterm elections.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden is expected to make a "forceful" call to action to defend voting rights.

The president will forcefully advocate for protecting the most bedrock American rights: the right to vote and have your voice counted in a free, fair and secure election that is not tainted … by partisan manipulation, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, via ABC.

He'll make clear in the former district of the late Congressman John Lewis, that the only way to do that are (sic) for the Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, via ABC.

ABC reports that 19 states, including Georgia, have enacted restrictive voting laws since the 2020 election.

These laws limit mail-in voting, put stricter voter ID requirements in place, allow fewer early voting days and reduce the number of ballot drop boxes.

In June, Vice President Kamala Harris was tasked with leading the Biden administration's efforts on voting rights reform.