The new Genesis G80 Interior Design in Blue

The story of the G80 begins with the brand’s emblem which inspires the crest grille and Quad Lamps, the distinctive face of every Genesis.

“The All-new G80 is the centerpiece of our lineup perfectly weighing athletic and elegant characteristics.

This represents the clearest interpretation yet of the Genesis brand identity,” said Sang Yup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Genesis Design.

“Our goal is to offer unique, design-inspired experiences for our customers.” On the side, the Parabolic Line, which begins at the front Quad Lamp and gradually runs lower to the rear through the top of the door, is inspired by the elegant look of several venerable classic cars.

This elegant line is counter-balanced by athletic “power lines” emphasizing the strength of fender volume and the upfitted 20-inch wheels.

In addition, the chrome trim beginning from behind the front wheels stretches out along at the bottom of the door, crosses the side sills and swells upwards to the rear, strengthening forward visual motion.

The rear view features a dramatic, tapered look – highlighted by a sloping decklid and rear Quad Lamps which visually link to those in front.

Chrome decor at the top of the trunk stretches the full-width repeating the theme of the Genesis emblem, while the dual exhaust finishers reference the Crest Grill design.