The new Genesis GV70 Interior Design

Inspired by the brand's own design philosophy “Athletic Elegance”, the GV70 has a similarly sporty and powerful appearance as the larger GV80.

The unmistakable front design with the iconic Crest grille takes up the shape of the Genesis emblem and reflects the sporty character of the GV70.

The characteristic LED quad lights on both sides of the radiator grille convey a feeling of dynamism.

The underride protection attached below the bumper makes the SUV appear even more self-confident and offers additional protection when driving off-road.

When viewed from the side, the new GV70 exudes particular elegance.

The curved parabolic line that begins at the top of the quad headlights and runs elegantly along the side of the SUV forms a dramatic contrast to the muscular rear wings.

The roof line is slim and classy like a coupe.

Together with the sloping chrome line on the C-pillar, it emphasizes the unique athletic character and powerful presence of the GV70.

At the rear, the double LED taillights take up the design of the ultra-thin quad lamps.

All functional elements are embedded in the bumper so that the GV70 retains its clear, pure form.

Subtle details complement the rear design, including the bumper with G-matrix pattern, a diffuser in the vehicle color and the eye-catching, rectangular exhaust pipes - all accents that contribute to the exclusive look of the new GV70.