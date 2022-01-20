FULL SHOW: NY Attorney General Announces Trump Investigation While City Is Engulfed In Crime

Ever wonder why crime waves are skyrocketing and nothing is being done about it?

That’s because the current party in power, the Democrats, are more interested in censoring and arresting their political opposition than they are in stopping crime and protecting America.

The New York Democrats are bragging about their investigation into Trump, which has turned up nothing after years and millions of dollars invested, and are now subpoenaing Nick Fuentes for January 6rh activities.

Joe Biden has his second live Presidential Press Conference since taking office and it did not go well.

Julie from New York Freedom Rally joins to discuss being arrested for not having a vaccine card in New York.

John Guandolo joins to discuss the Radical Islamic Terror Attack that happened in Texas and has been brushed under the rug by the media.

Owen Shroyer covers the latest covid vaccine death numbers.