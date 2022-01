Pakistan: 2 killed and several injured in explosion at Lahore's Lohari Gate area | Oneindia News

Today, in the afternoon, at least two people were reported to be dead and more than 20 were injured after a blast took place in Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar.

As per local media reports, the blast took place near the Lahori Gate area that lies around 28 km from the Indian Attari Wagah border.

