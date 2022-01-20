CYCLES Movie

CYCLES Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An apprehensive young man moves into university halls, and the sudden feeling of isolation forces him into an argument with his older brother about identity, love, and the repression of dreams. According to a recent student by Fresh Student Living, student mental health and anxiety is an incredibly significant issue across the United Kingdom.

The most extensive study ever done on the topic found that 1 in 5 students suffer from a mental health issue, with depression and anxiety being the most common.

Not only this, but around 1 in 3 university students have experienced an issue for which they felt the need for professional help.

Student mental health statistics also indicate that: ● 33% of students often or always feel lonely ● 8% of students often or always feel anxious or worried These studies were a driving force for the development and production of Cycles.

The protagonist in the film, Younger Brother, is experiencing these exact issues.

However, what makes the film authentic is the fact that the writer and director, Oscar Wenman-Hyde, has written the screenplay from his own, similar, experience.

Directed by Oscar Wenman-Hyde, and stars Henry Fisk & Henry Wilson