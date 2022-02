Layers of Lies Movie

Layers of Lies Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An ex-fireman returns to his home country Iran after a decade-long absence, only to have his old enemy resurface and steal away what he treasures most - and now he'll stop at nothing to exact revenge.

The first ever Finnish-Iranian martial arts action film, shot on location in Tehran by writer-director-star Ramin Sohrab.

Starring Ramin Sohrab, Mohsen Sarafi, Jonna Enroth.

Directed by Ramin Sohrab.

Written by Ramin Sohrab and Chris Larsen.