Ghislaine Maxwell seeks retrial after juror’s revelation

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have filed for a retrial following her conviction for sex-trafficking.

It comes just weeks after the 60-year-old Briton was found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn