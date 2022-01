How COVID-19 Vaccine Can Enhance Your Natural Immune Response (Part 1)

In this episode, we discuss the "Biological Soul", and Dr. Bob walks us through the ways immune system works and draws an analogy between natural immune response and a police department.

We turn to the topic of COVID-19 vaccine and how it can enhance the average immune system to recognize and catch the "criminal" that interferes with the Biological Soul.

This one's a spicy topic, but please enjoy!