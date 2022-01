Weekly Briefing: Biden's Bumbling Press Conference, Karl Lake Talks Border Security & More!

Kari Lake, a Trump endorsed candidate for Arizona governor, discusses her plan to secure the southern border.

Will other Republicans stand up to Joe Biden like she says she will?

The panel of experts talk about Joe Biden's bumbling press conference and how the U.K. ended all COVID restrictions.

Join One America's Christina Bobb for all the details!