The science of preserving sight | Joshua Chu-Tan

As you get older, your eyes worsen and become susceptible to a disease called age-related macular degeneration -- the leading cause of blindness, with no cure in sight.

Sharing the science of how your vision works, researcher Joshua Chu-Tan offers breakthrough insights on a lesser-known RNA that could change the treatment for this disease, preserving the gift of sight for longer and improving the quality of life for millions of people.