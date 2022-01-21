The smallest vessel in which ever crossed to Antarctica was just 48 feet (15m) long.

The boat in measured 95 feet (29m), and the waves, at times, reached well over 30 feet (9m) high.

Believe it or not, this drone shot is *after* a four-day storm had subsided.

Yet he says he would endure worse to be back there today.

And while this endless expanse of snow and ice might be one of the most difficult places on the planet for humans to visit, climate change navigates ocean currents with ease.

It silently warms these waters, slowly eroding ice sheets and damaging ecosystems critical for stabilizing our global climate and sustaining life everywhere on the planet.

Paul is working to help protect these waters from fishing and other resource extraction projects.

