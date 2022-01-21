Indian relay is an Indigenous-only race done bareback on horses captured here by . A

A rider makes a lap around the track, then leaps off their horse, takes a step on the ground, and almost levitates onto the next horse, readied by the team.

Originally from the Blackfeet Nation, Indian relay has been gaining popularity across North America, as everyone from the Canadian Blackfeet to the Navajo are sending teams to compete.

The race here was part of the nwmt_fair in Kalispell, Montana in August.

I spent the week with the Kemmer family, who were training young racers to be part of Counting Coup, one of the fastest (and happiest) teams out there.

