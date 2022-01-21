Jen Psaki Shifts Blame to Trump for Biden's Failure on Iran’s Nuclear Talks!
At Thursday&apos;s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that because of the previous administration, the White House is unclear on how far ahead Iran&apos;s nuclear plans are even though Biden has been in office for one year!