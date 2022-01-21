PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 71% rating; leaves Biden behind | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the global approval rating and emerged as the most popular leader worldwide with 71% approval ratings among the world's 13 leaders.
#PMModi #MostPopularLeader #MorningConsultPoliticalIntelligence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the global approval rating and emerged as the most popular leader worldwide with 71% approval ratings among the world's 13 leaders.
#PMModi #MostPopularLeader #MorningConsultPoliticalIntelligence
PM Modi left behind prominent global leaders like US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in global rating..