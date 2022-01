Government challenges MPs to show whip blackmail evidence

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng calls on MPs saying they were blackmailed by Conservative party whips to "disclose what evidence they have".

He says the allegations are "very serious" but argues party whips "don't have the authority" to withhold funds in the manner MPs are alleging.

Report by Edwardst.

